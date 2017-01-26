ISLAMABAD: PM’s son Hussain Nawaz on Thursday submitted money trail regarding the London properties before the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Leaks case.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, resumed hearing in the petitions filed by the PT1, JI and AML, seeking a probe in the Panama Leaks and disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly lying on the floor of parliament. Other members of the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen.

Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer provided the transcripts of her interviews with the news channels. On Wednesday, the court had directed her counsel Shahid Hamid to submit details regarding the bearer share certificates that Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani passed on to Hussain Nawaz as part of business deal.

The counsel for Hassan and Hussain Nawaz also submitted their replies before the apex court. Details of business interests were shared along with Hasan Nawaz’s reply which also mentions business interests owned by the Qatari prince as well.

The reply included another letter from Qatari prince Hamad bin Jassim stating the business dealings with the Sharif Family.

0



0







Panama Leaks: Hussain Nawaz submits London flats’ money trail was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181867-Panama-Leaks-Hussain-Nawaz-submits-London-flats-money-trail/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Panama Leaks: Hussain Nawaz submits London flats’ money trail" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181867-Panama-Leaks-Hussain-Nawaz-submits-London-flats-money-trail.