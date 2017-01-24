WASHINGTON: Former President and current PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari threw his weight behind newly elected President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, urging critics to give him 90 days in office before jumping to conclusions.

In an interview to an American newspaper, Asif Zardari urged critics to give time to the newly elected American President and advised them from jumping to conclusions.

"Critics should not write off Donald Trump. He should be given a chance to leave his effects on the region," said Zardari. "It would be premature to say anything about Trump at the moment," he added.

Zardari said it would become apparent after a span of 90 days whether Donald Trump would take practical steps or just talk. He also highlighted the fact that Donald Trump won against Hillary Clinton during the US Presidential elections of 2016 in those states where defeating the Democrats was deemed impossible.

Asif Zardari urged the American President to contact regional and world leaders in order to forge a new policy with regard to Afghanistan. He claimed that at the moment, the battle for minds against terrorists was being lost in Afghanistan.

"The battle for minds against terrorists has been lost in Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Libya," he said.

Zardari further claimed that Trump should avail the chances to defeat terrorism which Barack Obama did not. He urged Trump to do what Obama could not, as the President of the United States.

"Barack Obama did not keep appropriate contact with any Chief Executive of Pakistan," said Zardari. "After Richard Holbrooke's death, the American administration did not pay due attention to diplomacy," he added.

Asif Zardari urged Donald Trump to make a policy against terrorism with Pakistan's help. He said that in order to enhance confidence building and thwart extremist mentality in the region, an effective policy must be in place.

The former Pakistani president urged Donald Trump to immediately appoint a senior delegate of South Asia. He suggested the name of Anne W. Patterson for the post of U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

