ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that national interests would be fully guarded while negotiating free trade agreements with Turkey and Thailand and reviewing the FTA with China.

Responding to a question, he said the agreement wouldl improve Pakistan's competitiveness and help enhance country's exports.

The minister said the prime minister has recently announced a substantive package of 180 billion rupees for exporters which will help raise textile exports substantially.

Khurram Dastgir Khan rejected the impression that Pak-Afghan Transit Trade has been shifted to Iran. He said Afghanistan has made worth 2.55 billion dollars commercial imports through Pak-Afghan Transit Trade during 2014-15 which is a record.

The commerce minister said the government is in the process of preparing an e-commerce policy. He said a National Policy Board in this regard has been formed. He said since the matter involves a number of issues and legislations, it will take time to finalize the policy.

