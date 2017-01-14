MELBOURNE: Pakistan cricket team will be led by former captain Mohammad Hafeez as injury has forced out current captain Azhar Ali to miss the ODI against Australia to be held on Sunday.

The news was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, who also claimed that a decision to play Azhar Ali for the remaining matches of the series will be taken after the results of Azhar Ali's fitness test come forth.

Azhar Ali suffered from a hamstring injury during Pakistan's clash against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Vice captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed has already flown back to Pakistan due to personal reasons.

Pakistan lost the first One Day International against Australia by 92 runs. At one point, the tourists looked set to beat the Aussies, who had conceded five early wickets to Pakistan under 90 runs. However, a century by Wade enabled Australia to post 268 runs on the board.

Pakistan were skittled out for 176 runs in their unsuccessful run chase.

0



0







Hafeez to lead Pakistan as injury forces Azhar out of Melbourne ODI was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/179160-Hafeez-to-lead-Pakistan-as-injury-forces-Azhar-out-of-Melbourne-ODI/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hafeez to lead Pakistan as injury forces Azhar out of Melbourne ODI" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/179160-Hafeez-to-lead-Pakistan-as-injury-forces-Azhar-out-of-Melbourne-ODI.