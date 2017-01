LAHORE: A private airlines plane made an emergency landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, sources said Sunday.

Airport sources said one engine of the plane caught fire during emergency landing.

The flight was coming Lahore from Manchester.

All the crew members of the plane are said to be safe.

