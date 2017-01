SYDNEY: Rain prevented start of play on the fourth day of the third cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney on Friday.

Covers protected the pitch and surrounds after heavy morning downpours with a forecast for clearer weather during the day.

Pakistan will resume at 271 for eight with veteran Younis Khan on 136 and Yasir Shah on five.

0



0







Rain prevents start to day four in Australia-Pakistan Test was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177194-Rain-prevents-start-to-day-four-in-Australia-Pakistan-Test/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rain prevents start to day four in Australia-Pakistan Test" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177194-Rain-prevents-start-to-day-four-in-Australia-Pakistan-Test.