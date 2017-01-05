Halozyme Therapeutics Inc said its lead experimental drug, in tandem with therapies from Celgene Corp and Eli Lilly and Co, succeeded in a mid-stage study involving patients with an advanced form of pancreatic cancer.

Halozyme´s shares shot up 21.6 percent to $13 before the opening bell on Thursday.

Halozyme´s PEGPH20, in combination with Celgene´s Abraxane and Lilly´s gemcitabine, provided a statistically significant benefit in helping patients with high levels of hyaluronan (HA) live longer without their cancer worsening.

PEGPH20 is an enzyme that targets and degrades HA - a chain of natural sugars throughout human tissue that can accumulate in higher concentrations around certain cancer cells - potentially constricting blood vessels and impeding access of other therapies.

The data confirms for the first time that high HA patients will have a meaningfully greater response when PEGPH20 is added to their treatment, said Dr. Sunil Hingorani, the study´s principal investigator.

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, killing about 41,780 Americans in 2016, the American Cancer Society estimates.

PEGPH20 is also being tested in combination with Merck & Co Inc´s Keytruda for gastric cancer and the most common form of lung cancer. It is also being evaluated for use in breast cancer in combination with Eisai Co Ltd´s Halaven.

