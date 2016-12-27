LONDON: British Boxer Amir Khan may end up divorcing his model wife over a domestic dispute, Daily Mail reported his mother-in-law as saying on Tuesday.

The mother of Faryal Makhdoom said in an interview that they were terrified Khan would divorce their daughter due to her feud with Khan’s parents.

She, however, admitted that their life style might have been different but Faryal Makhdoom tried to adjust for three and half years.

She asked Amir Khan’s parents to accept their daughter-in- law. Faryal Makhdoom’s father was reluctant to comment on the feud saying it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to speak out on the issue.

The dispute became public earlier this month when Faryal on her Snapchat made emotional comments in which she alleged that Amir's family (his sister in particular) had bullied and abused her.

She also accused Amir Khan's parents of trying to break the couple up. In a couple of messages, she alleged that Amir Khan's sister Aaliyah, whom she described as 'evil, hating sister in-law' tried to slap her while the boxer was not at home.

She also accused that Amir's family was trying to get him to divorce Faryal when she was pregnant with his child but he stood by her side.

