KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussan called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and exchanged views on prevailing political situation in the country.

Sources said, during the meeting held at Bilawal House on Sunday, Chaudhry Shujaat assured Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman of PML-Q’s support in the anti-government campaign after 27 December.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present during the meeting.



The PPP Chairman said on Friday that the countdown for Raiwind had begun.

Bilawal had said that if the government was scared of holding itself accountable to the parliament, then the PPP would 'see them on the streets'.

he has warned the government in the past as well that if they did not accept his four demands, then he would announce a long march on Dec. 27.

The PPP chairman during his address at Karsaz on October 17, made four demands from the federal government.

1. Parliamentary committee on national security be formed

2. PPP’s Panama bill should be passed

3. Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC should be implemented

4. A foreign minister should be appointed immediately

He stated that the government should accept his demands immediately.

