KABUL: Niloofar Rahmani, the first Afghan female pilot, has sought asylum in the US apparently after receiving death threats from relatives and militants, according to media reports.

Local media reported on Saturday that Captain Rehmani has expressed her intention to stay n the US following a 15-month long training period in Texas.

"Things are not changing for the better in Afghanistan.”Things are getting worse and worse." She was quoted by an American newspaper as saying.

Rahmani is also said to have told her foreign trainers that she still wants to be a military pilot but not under her country's flag.

According to the reports the pilot has filed a petition seeking asylum in the US.

Rahmani is one of the celebrated personalities in war stricken Afghanistan for being the first female pilot and was presented the International Women of Courage award last year in the United States.

0



0







First female Afghan pilot seeks asylum in US after receiving death threats was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 25, 2016 and was last updated on December 25, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174310-First-female-Afghan-pilot-seeks-asylum-in-US-after-receiving-death-threats/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "First female Afghan pilot seeks asylum in US after receiving death threats" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174310-First-female-Afghan-pilot-seeks-asylum-in-US-after-receiving-death-threats.