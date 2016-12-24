NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday laid the foundation stone for what is set to be the world´s tallest statue, as its projected multi-million-dollar cost sparked criticism and an online petition against the project.

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a 17th-century Hindu ruler who carved out his own kingdom, will be more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty and five times higher than Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

The structure, a pet project of Hindu nationalist Modi, will rise 192 metres (630 feet) from an island off the western coast of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea. When finished, it will tower over the 128-metre Spring Temple Buddha in China´s Henan province that is currently the world´s tallest statue.

The government of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital, is expected to spend some 36 billion rupees ($530 million) on the statue, which is scheduled for completion by 2019.

But the project has drawn brickbats from many people who instead want the government to devote its resources to infrastructure, education and development.

Shivaji is revered by many in Maharashtra. Mumbai´s main train station and airport are named after the ruler, who is also one of the symbols of a Hindu cultural revival promoted by Modi.

The plans for the latest memorial follow an earlier initiative by Modi to build a 182-metre tall tribute to Indian independence hero Sardar Vallabbhai Patel in his home state of Gujarat, at an estimated cost of 25 billion rupees ($368 million). Construction on that statue began in 2014.

0



0







India begins building world´s tallest statue for $530 million was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174191-India-begins-building-worlds-tallest-statue-for-530-million/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India begins building world´s tallest statue for $530 million" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174191-India-begins-building-worlds-tallest-statue-for-530-million.