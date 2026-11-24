China reveals launch date & plans for Shenzhou-24 spaceship
China is gearing up to launch its Shenzhou-24 spaceship that will include one Pakistani national
China will launch its Shenzhou-24 spaceship on Wednesday at 8:18 a.m. local time (0018 GMT) with a crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board China's space station.
The three-person flight crew consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of bilateral cooperation under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) also announced today that the crew is in good condition and launch preparations are complete
China's Shenzhou missions have sent trios of Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong station for six-month stays since 2021; Ali is scheduled for a short-term visit before returning with two of the outgoing Shenzhou-23 crew. Meanwhile Zhu Yangzhu from the Shenzhou-23 crew will be staying in space for a year-long mission, according to the authorities.
The launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the United States, which alleges that Beijing plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resources, claims Beijing has strongly rejected according to Reuters.
It is also important to mention that Shenzhou-24, launching aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, is the 41st flight mission of China's crewed space program and will complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-23 crew. In orbit, the crew will carry out space science experiments alongside planned station research
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