Astronomers spot mysterious lights in V-shaped and triangle formations over England

A group of astronomers reported observing two enigmatic luminescent formations of mysterious lights race silently above their observatory before one disappeared in a flash.

On October 7, eight members of the Salford Astronomical Society, a non-profit amateur astronomy society, said they observed unidentified phenomena over Salford, England.

The witnesses characterized both sightings as exceptionally rapid and atypical of standard aviation. However, their reports indicated speeds surpassing 500 mph, with the nearest approach measured at 500 feet, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The report submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center on October 8 and published on October 13 described two encounters above the society's observatory.

Their positioning highlighted an equilateral triangle with the report suggesting the lights defined the contours of a single shape. The calculated footprint for the triangular setup was between 100 and 200 feet. The account failed to confirm a visible surface between the lights, rendering their connection ambiguous.

Reports do not identify the tracking service or show records of what information was specifically available; although the observers also ruled out drones pointing to the absence of noise and noting that no drone operations were scheduled in the area. Nonetheless, those verifications highlight the witnesses’ attempts to recognize what they observed without autonomously proving the origin of the lights.