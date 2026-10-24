Northern Olympics plan: John Healey set to announce £7m in funding

On Wednesday, a £7m fund to investigate the viability of hosting the Olympics in northern England will be announced in John Healey's first Budget, according to the BBC.

The chancellor seeks to fund a comprehensive assessment on the possibility of a bid for a “Northern Games.”

The last time the UK hosted the Olympics was London 2012. According to a UK Trade and Investment department report, estimations showed that it infused £ 9.9bn into the economy, though this figure was viewed with some doubt.

In this connection, Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the BBC, “ Few things bring a country together quite like the Olympics. I want people to feel that sense of excitement again, and to experience it in their own towns and communities, not just watch it on the telly.”

“The Games would unlock opportunities across our towns and cities for the whole country. From north to south, it would be something everyone could get behind and be proud of.

The idea has been proposed by Northern Mayors and backed by a group of former Olympians including Dame Laura Kenny and Dame Sarah Storey.

As part of the next phase, the government will announce the next step as part of a feasibility report; moreover it will evaluate the necessary venue types and transit infrastructure, potential co-hosting frameworks among multiple cities, and the socioeconomic legacy for local communities.

The 2013 report by UK Trade and Investment which has since been succeeded by the Departmental Trade said it had generated a £bn boost to the economy through commercial expansion.

The initial strategic assessment for the Northern Games will be conducted by the government, UK Sport, the Northern Mayors and will include the British Olympic, and Paralympic associations.

Healey further stated, “ Olympic legacy lasts way beyond the celebration of sport over the summer. The North hosting an event as big as this would be truly unforgettable.”

“Britain's experience of London 2012 is proof we can host the world. I'm picking up the pace on our work to potentially bid for these prestigious games. It will lift communities, create opportunities and give the UK a huge boost.”