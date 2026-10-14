‘Time capsule beneath the sea’: World’s oldest shipwreck holds secrets from Great Pyramid era

Archaeologists in a recent breakthrough have discovered the world’s oldest shipwreck off the coast of Kekova Island in Antalya, Turkey, lying on an underwater slope at a depth of 30 meters.

The recent discovery dates between 4,400 and 4,700 years old, Early Bronze Age, coinciding with the construction period of the Great Pyramid.

The wreckage also surpasses the previous record holder which is a ~4,200-year-old wreck near Dokos, Greece. Speaking about its features, a small Mediterranean trade vessel estimated at 10 meters in length.

The wooden structure has completely degraded and did not survive. Some amphorae were intact and contained visible, glossy residue. Researchers speculate the contents could be olive oil, wine, or tree resins, or evidence of long-term jar reuse.

"The shipwreck is a time capsule at the bottom of the sea," said Prof Hakan Öniz, from Akdeniz University in Turkey, who led the Mediterranean Archaeology Association expedition.

Because no organic wood remained for radiocarbon dating, archaeologists dated the ship by analyzing the amphorae design which is based on two handles, middle ridge, flat base.

Professor Öniz confirmed the ceramics 100% match Early Bronze Age amphorae found in Egypt and the Middle East.

Owing to the 30m depth, divers were limited to 30-minute sessions to carefully excavate and recover the fragile artefacts.

Delving deep into its historical context and trade route, the ship originated along the eastern Mediterranean coast as it was likely en route to Troy or to the Minoans in Crete.

Kekova Island is known for strong winds and currents; hundreds of shipwrecks lie in the area.

Owned by the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the recovered artefacts will be displayed at the upcoming Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum in Antalya.