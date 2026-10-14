Google DeepMind, Google Cloud grant European researchers access to frontier AI models and $3M in compute

Google DeepMind and Google Cloud have announced a major initiative to empower European science by granting up to 200 researchers’ direct access to advanced frontier AI models, backed by a shared pool of $3 million in cloud computing credits.

Backed by the European Commission's RAISE framework, the new initiative aims to bridge the continent's critical computational resource gap

Announced at an AI summit in Dublin, the program bridges Europe's computational resource gap by providing scientists with elite tools like AlphaFold 3 and WeatherNext.

Participants will also gain access to specialized models including AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.

These tools are aimed at accelerating high-impact breakthroughs across molecular biology, genomic analysis, and extreme weather forecasting.

While Google supplies the advanced technology and infrastructure, candidate selection is managed independently by the European Commission through the Resource for AI Science in Europe (RAISE) framework.

The partnership offers European labs vital resources to fast-track complex, compute-heavy scientific development.

The U.S. tech giant said, Google Cloud will provide up to 200 European scientific researchers with direct access to their frontier models, together with $3 million in compute credits.

The move will give researchers direct access to the companies' scientific tools including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.

The companies said it will help researchers to tackle complex challenges faster, from predicting extreme weather patterns to mapping molecular structures.