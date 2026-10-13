Apple debuts HomeView smart display and next-gen home devices powered by conversational Siri AI

Apple has officially entered the smart display market with the introduction of HomeView, a 7-inch touchscreen hub designed to anchor its revamped smart home ecosystem.

Powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence and conversational Siri AI, HomeView features multi-user recognition, a custom acoustic system, and seamless integration with the Apple Home app.

The launch event also showcased an upgraded Apple TV 4K and the next-generation HomePod mini 2, both leveraging advanced Siri AI for hands-free navigation, deep personal context, and enhanced home theater audio.

To complete the hardware push, Apple announced the Apple Home Collection—a curated line of end-to-end encrypted cameras, thermostats, and door locks developed in collaboration with industry partners like LG and Schneider Electric.

HomeView and the refreshed devices are available for pre-order, marking Apple’s most aggressive and cohesive strategy yet to unify the connected living space.

Apple is launching these products as it tries to fend off competition from rivals, including traditional competitors like Amazon.com, which has invested heavily in its Echo speakers and Ring doorbells and last week launched premium tablets, as well as newer AI upstarts like OpenAI that have hardware ambitions of their own.

"Apple needs to demonstrate that its AI capabilities can deliver meaningful benefits beyond basic voice commands, simplifying everyday tasks and bringing greater intelligence to the home," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

"The opportunity is considerable, given its vast installed base, but reliability, trust and ease of use will ultimately determine whether consumers embrace these features," he added. "AI alone will not be enough to convince households to invest in more devices.”