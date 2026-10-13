Scott Kupor reveals how the ‘Super Intelligence’ task force will push AI safety

Vice Chair Scott Kupor said in an exclusive interview that the “Super Intelligence” task force will reportedly work closely with the Justice Department and other law enforcement agencies to enforce AI compliance.

The primary focus of this initiative is less on assessing frontier AI capabilities and more on developing standards for developers based on existing criminal and civil laws.

Kupor highlights law enforcement coordination as one part of the task force’s comprehensive strategy and will work to audit executions made through the recent AI accords, conduct a full risk assessment of the technology and secure federal contingency funding for algorithmic mitigation.

The task force plans to collaborate with the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission but Kupor also pointed to utilizing the Securities and Exchange Commission and existing enforcement bodies under current regulatory frameworks.

Legal experts have cautioned that holding AI developers subject to existing legislation which Trump proposed when he first suggested the creation of a government AI task force in September is a formidable challenge as product liability and anti-hacking laws were not crafted with AI models in mind.

In this regard, Kupor said: “We’re going to change perception at the end of the day by demonstrating to the American public that what we say is what we’re going to do, which is that yes, we believe that we should continue to win and lead in this area, but that also we can do it in a way that’s responsible from a security and an economy and a national sovereignty perspective.”

Kupor has previously served as a managing partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz; while also leading the White House’s Tech Force program aimed at recruiting AI and tech experts across government agencies.