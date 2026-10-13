Apple launches HomeView: Here’s what the $299 Siri AI smart home hub can do

HomeView can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table and supports up to six household members

Apple has unveiled HomeView, a new AI-powered smart home hub featuring a seven-inch screen, facial recognition and upgraded Siri capabilities.

The device, announced on Tuesday, will cost $299 and become available on November 13, according to CNBC.

HomeView can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table and supports up to six household members.

Using facial recognition and Apple Intelligence, it displays personalised information from apps including Messages, Photos, Calendar and Reminders.

The device also supports FaceTime calls, music playback and smart home controls, allowing users to monitor security cameras, adjust thermostats and lock doors.

Apple said its upgraded Siri AI can answer questions and hold conversations that users can continue on their iPhones or iPads.

“It recognizes your face to shift from a household screen to your own experience, fills the room with incredible sound, keeps you connected to the people who matter most with FaceTime, and makes it easy to control your smart home,” Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said.

The company also announced a new Apple TV 4K priced at $299 and an updated HomePod Mini costing $149.

The launches mark Apple's second major product event under CEO John Ternus, who replaced Tim Cook in September.

The new devices signal Apple's growing focus on smart home technology as it expands its AI-powered product range.