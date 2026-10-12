Microsoft President reveals a surprising gap in AI regulation

Microsoft President Brad Smith’s recent remarks over AI regulation highlights how less the tech industry is worried about regulating artificial intelligence.

Drawing an analogy with everyday products, Smith pointed out that the consumer items including milk and washing machines are currently subject to stricter safety rules and inspections than AI technology.

He told Fortune that "when we buy a carton of milk in the grocery store, we buy it not worrying about whether it's safe to drink, because we know that there is a safety floor for the regulation of it."

“Right now, your washing machine is subject to more safety rules than AI. Every carton of milk that you see in the grocery store is subject to safety rules and inspection,” Smith added.

After highlighting a shocking gap in AI regulation, the Microsoft chief called for mandatory global safety standards including "emergency brakes” or “kill switches” to put a lid on AI development if these models spiral out of control.

The tech companies must be obliged under a legal requirement to submit incident reports and notify victims if a system is breached or acted on by a rogue AI agent. An independent third-party vetting and evaluation by government bodies ahead of releasing new AI products.

Smith’s suggestion has shown divergence from President Trump’s Approach that the tech sector should self-regulate to prevent US firms from falling behind Chinese companies.

While Smith praised a recent White House pledge where major tech firms agreed to independent audits, he argued that voluntary, self-regulatory frameworks are "necessary... but no longer sufficient."

But I don't think it's sufficient any longer. It's the companies that are not as responsible that you need to worry about."