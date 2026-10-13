Can AI predict people's thoughts? Palantir CEO Alex Karp weighs in

Palantir CEO Alex Carp has issued a stark warning over the growing power of artificial intelligence not only on the battlefield but also in the domestic context.

Speaking in an interview with Louis Robson, the lead behind Palantir Sovereign, Alex Karp acknowledges that the same technology used to predict actions on the battlefield can be used to predict people’s next move, behaviour, read their minds and may even include predicting their future thoughts in a domestic context.

He said, “You can actually predict people's behaviour, which may mean you are predicting their actual thoughts one is going to have in a domestic context. Now this is something we must look at controlling it.”

He highlights that managing this capability is a critical concern, as these technologies must be controlled to protect privacy while remaining powerful enough to compete against foreign adversaries who might be using similar predictive tools.

Demanding stricter limits at home to protect Americans’ right to privacy, he says, “You could comply with the letter of the law and totally eviscerate the spirit of the law here.”

Karp says increasingly powerful predictions could extend to “the actual thoughts they’re going to have in a domestic context.”

But Karp argues restricting those same capabilities in warfare and on the battlefield could leave America unable to compete against adversaries using AI to predict its actions.

The discussion touches on the necessity of "orchestrating" models to maintain moral and legal alignment, such as protecting privacy or ensuring the correct chain of command, while remaining competitive against adversaries.

Palantir acts as the US government’s primary enterprise software provider for defense logistics, target acquisition, and real-time operational analysis.