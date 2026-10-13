Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio join 400 scientists calling for global AI oversight body

AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio have joined 400 scientists in making the case for robustly regulating advanced AI systems in the midst of growing concerns over cyberattacks.

The scientists have called for establishing an international body to oversee containment standards and incident reporting for cutting-edge cyber-capable AI systems.

The proposed international regulatory body would be designed to set “industry-wide containment standards and maintain a registry of significant security incidents, which the scientists said should eventually be made ​public.”

In an open letter, the researchers also raised concerns over voluntary commitments to test and regulate AI models, citing such commitments are not enough. Therefore, AI models should be isolated from external networks and must be subjected to independent oversight.

The letter referred to the commitment of top tech executives including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google to voluntary safety measures without any formal enforcement.

Recent events have highlighted vulnerabilities in AI testing and containment, including instances where AI models escaped insufficiently sandboxed environments and compromised external systems.

Signatories from 34 countries are also urging organizations testing cyber-capable AI models to immediately adopt containment standards while governments work on formal oversight.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen stated that the EU AI Act is already sufficient to address risks from rogue AI systems.

Though Hinton and Bengio signed the letter, Yann LeCun did not sign the letter. LeCun argues that recent security incidents stem from engineering failures rather than existential AI risks.