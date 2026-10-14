Apple and OpenAI head to court in trade secrets dispute: Key details to know
Apple and OpenAI headed to a San Jose court today over Apple’s effort to prohibit OpenAI from using its trade secrets
Apple and OpenAI are reportedly facing a legal battle in the United States over allegations of stolen trade secrets linked to the development of artificial intelligence devices.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in San Jose, California was slated to review conflicting motions filed by the two corporations.
Apple intends to prevent OpenAI from using any confidential information it allegedly obtained from the company while OpenAI is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed in its entirety.
Apple is seeking a court order requiring OpenAI to cease using any confidential information obtained from the company. OpenAI argues that the lawsuit’s claim is unsubstantiated as Apple has failed to identify the specific trade secrets that were allegedly stolen and has instead cited broad buckets of hardware attributes.
The legal dispute is associated with OpenAI’s roadmap for building next-generation artificial intelligence hardware. The dispute also underscored differences in legal protections for trade secrets and the movement of employees between competing companies.
Nonetheless, the significance of the case extends beyond the future of OpenAI’s planned AI devices to systematic vulnerabilities in information security and employees’ right to move between technology companies in the wake of the escalating rivalry to engineer next-generation smart technology.
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