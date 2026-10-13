Google’s flagship AI model Gemini 4 Argon is here: What developers need to know

On Wednesday, Alphabet’s Google released its flagship AI model Gemini 4 Argon to developers and businesses globally-a move that aims to recover lost ground against rivals OpenAI and Anthropic following months of a leadership shake up at its DeepMind lab.

Google said the model excels at managing tasks that demand maximum mental bandwidth and memory. API pricing primarily at launch starts at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens with fees scheduled to double effective November 30.

The company earlier announced in September that it no longer planned to release Gemini 3.5 Pro. Argon is accessible to premium subscribers via the company’s AI development platform tools. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can access through the Gemini app and AI mode in Search.

Google further clarified that teams using Argon in Antigravity increased agentic code submissions surpassing more than 35% while decreasing code rollbacks by almost a third.

Furthermore, Google said it would open its Fairwind Program to hundreds of new collaborators; moreover the program gives vetted cybersecurity defenders a version of Argon with specialized cybersecurity capabilities.