Apple unveils new HomePod mini 2 colors: What to know

In a major update, Apple’s HomePod mini 2 is officially here and we have a sneak peek at the new smart speaker.

The HomePod mini 2 comes with an upgraded S10 chip capable of supporting Siri AI though Apple says new AI capabilities are on the way in an upcoming software update with offering an audio visualizer feature that matches its LED lights with the colors of a song’s album art and can work as a Mac’s default speaker.

The HomePod Mini 2 is similar to its predecessor but the colors have specifically changed. It is now a pink and a green model and the blue has also changed colors.

Separately, there is still black and white for those who want fundamentals as well. It is crucial to note that one of the new features this year is the default audio output for the HomePod mini 2 on Mac.

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Home Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance said: “HomePod mini 2 brings together Siri AI, gorgeous new colors, and incredible audio.”

“With Siri AI, it understands you better than ever, drawing on personal context and broad world knowledge to make music discovery even richer. It fills a room with sound on its own, which gets even bigger in a stereo pair or with multiroom audio, and when paired with the new Apple TV 4K, it delivers our most immersive home theater setup yet. And with just your voice, HomePod mini makes it easy to securely control your accessories and run automations across the connected home.”