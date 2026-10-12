EU eyes COP31 climate deal to accelerate global CO2 cuts

The European Union is preparing to use the upcoming COP31 climate summit to spearhead a comprehensive agreement aimed at accelerating global greenhouse gas reductions and emissions heating the planet.

As international climate negotiations face intense geopolitical headwinds, draft strategy papers show the bloc intends to pressure major economies into strengthening their national carbon reduction targets.

Key Agenda COP31 Climate Summit:

According to internal council documents the proposed framework emphasizes turning past transition commitments into concrete policy delivery, ensuring that global trajectories remain aligned with the critical 1.5°C temperature threshold.

At COP31 in Turkey in November, the EU will push for a "mitigation package" focussed on reducing emissions, by turning countries' existing climate pledges into real-world actions, a draft EU document showed.

A key EU demand will be to extend until 2040 the segment in UN climate negotiations where governments discuss how to reduce emissions, and identify areas where more can be done, the document said.

As reported by Reuters, this negotiation track-known as the "mitigation work programme"-is due to expire this year.

The EU will also push for countries to respond to the UN's confirmation last month that the world will miss the 2015 Paris agreement's target to limit global warming to 1.5C, the document said. It was drafted by Ireland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Brussels is positioning the upcoming summit as a pivotal milestone for the second Global Stocktake cycle.

Central to the EU's strategy is a coordinated package that pairs accelerated fossil fuel phase-out plans with enhanced financial support mechanisms for developing nations.

Officials stress that dismantling structural barriers to climate finance and upgrading mitigation work programs will be essential to securing a consensus among international partners.

While member states face delicate domestic compromises regarding long-term budgets and green investments, the document underscores that unified European diplomacy will prioritize binding accountability measures, clean industrial alignment, and resilience building to counter escalating climate impacts worldwide.

Even as the world suffers extreme weather due to climate change, governments at recent UN climate talks have failed to agree to tougher action-with large emerging economies and fossil fuel producers concerned about the impact of such measures on their growth and development.

Global excerpts eyes, this pact could be a hope to cater new challenges ahead aligned with 2040 climate goals.