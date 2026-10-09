'Crazy Rich Asians' cast to reunite in an HBO sequel series

HBO has ordered an eight-episode sequel series to the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, with several original stars returning.

Constance Wu and Henry Golding will come back as Rachel Chu and Nick Young and will be series regulars. Ronny Chieng will also return as Eddie Cheng. Michelle Yeoh will appear in a recurring role as Nick’s mother, Eleanor Young. The one-hour drama is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novels and picks up after the events of the film.

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original movie, will be showrunner and executive producer. She will work with Kwan, director Jon M. Chu and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. HBO and Warner Bros. Television will co-produce. A premiere date has not been announced.

Chu has explained why the story is moving to TV. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025 that the team needed “more real estate” and that a movie could not fit all the characters they wanted to explore. He did not rule out another film.

Lim called the project “a CRAZY RICH family reunion” and said eight episodes will let the team go deeper into the characters and the worlds of Kwan’s books. Kwan said fans have waited patiently and that “it will be worth the wait.”

Chu said the cast has since become movie stars, superheroes and even an Oscar winner, so reuniting feels like “coming home.”

The original film followed Rachel, an American economics professor, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick, and learns he comes from one of the country’s wealthiest families. She then faces his disapproving mother, Eleanor.