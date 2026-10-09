Ben Affleck answers long-running question about 'Gone Girl' scene

Ben Affleck has confirmed that he did not wear a prosthetic in his full-frontal shower scene in Gone Girl.

“I wore no prosthesis,” the 54-year-old actor declared in a talk with Variety on Wednesday. He said he has only worn one in a single film, Hollywoodland, and that it was a nose.

Gone Girl came out in 2014. David Fincher directed it, and Gillian Flynn wrote it based on her 2012 novel. Affleck played Nick Dunne, a writing teacher who becomes the prime suspect when his wife, Amy, played by Rosamund Pike, disappears in Missouri.

The shower scene is one of the film’s most talked-about moments.

Affleck has joked about the scene before. While accepting an award for the film at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards, he said Fincher had promised that if the camera tilted down, it would never go far enough to show anything.

He also thanked the crew for keeping the set cool. “If you’re gonna have one chance for America to see your junk, you want it to be cold,” he said.

His then-wife, Jennifer Garner, joked about it too in 2014. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, “You’re welcome.” She added that she considers herself a charitable person and wanted to give back to the audience. Garner is now 54, and the two are no longer married. However, the exes co-parent their three children.