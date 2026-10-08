Nestlé CEO says AI skills go far beyond writing good prompts

You can write a flawless prompt and still fall behind. That's the view of Philipp Navratil, who runs Nestlé and its 270,000-plus employees worldwide. He told Business Insider that the Nestlé CEO's AI skills checklist runs well past prompting a chatbot.

Navratil still holds that his employees should know the business and the technologies they have been equipped with.

In addition to that, he hopes that they will understand AI. One does not need the technicalities of AI, Navratil says, but one must know the larger implications of AI, its applications, future possibilities, and impact on the company.

Too many people file AI under "tool", Navratil said. He thinks it should change how you work, not sit on top of your old habits.

The risk is real. If you simply use what you're handed without changing your approach, AI can add layers of complexity instead of stripping them out.

While Navratil's focus is on the process, not the software. Revamp the task to eliminate the unnecessary process that the technology will do. This saved time will then be used to analyse the data and meet with business partners.

As he described this as being much more vital than any one single tool when it comes to revolutionising a firm through the use of AI.

The CEO of Coinbase, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, and Paul Graham, the co-founder of Y Combinator, have all emphasised judgement and taste as AI becomes responsible for more tasks.

Here's what Graham says about it: "When anyone can make anything, your choice of what to make distinguishes you.”

Expect more bosses to judge you on how you redesign your work, not on how many AI tools you have open. If your own routine looks the same as it did a year ago, that's the first thing to question.