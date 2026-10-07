Claude can now edit your Google Docs without leaving file

You highlight a clumsy paragraph in Google Docs, ask Claude to tighten it, and the fix lands in the file. No copying. No pasting. No, repairing the formatting broke it on the way. That's the pitch behind the new Claude Google Workspace add-on, now in public beta for Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise users.

Anthropic is walking onto Google's home turf. Gemini is already built into Docs, Sheets and Slides.

What does the add-on do in Docs?

Pick out any passage and request Claude to condense it. This is performed within the document itself, saving you the trouble of being a messenger boy between the chat box and your document.

It will be felt in sheets mostly. Claude can write formulas, make pivot tables, draw graphs, organise data and add sheets. It also works with Slides.

Suppose your colleague sends you an untidy spreadsheet and asks for a quarterly breakdown of sales figures. No need to waste ten minutes finding out the proper formula. Just tell Claude what you need and he will do it for you.

You decide how freely it acts. The default "Ask before edits" mode shows an approval card before anything changes. Switch to "Accept all edits", and Claude works through a task without stopping for permission each time.

Anthropic is also launching Google Docs, Sheets and Slides connectors, so you can begin in Claude itself. Paste a Sheets link and ask it to reorganise the data. Hand it a pile of notes and ask for a new presentation. On supported setups, the file opens beside the conversation.