Smart glasses face bans over privacy concerns: Full list of countries

In a significant move, governments, courts and companies are assessing compliance frameworks for smart glasses amid growing worries that the technology brought into the mainstream by Meta’s Ray-Bans could be used to film, photograph and record audio of confidential materials without informing people.

According to reports, more than 70 people who bought and were recorded with Meta’s new glasses have sued the social media giant claiming their intimate and sensitive images were exposed to workers. People also expressed anxiety that companies are using their videos and photos to build AI features without their consent.

These are the countries and regions that are making efforts to protect people’s privacy.

Australia

The federal government announced in September that it was regulating wearable recording technology in government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns.

Britain

Primarily courts in England and Wales have prohibited the use of Meta smart glasses because of media restrictions in judicial proceedings. However, British cinemas are also rolling out several policies to restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, according to the UK Cinema Association.

European Union

The European Parliament Data protection Board has commissioned a report into public approval as smart glasses have drawn intense regulatory focus and legislative skepticism in Europe. Member of the European Parliament Veronika Cifrova Ostrihonova also urged the European Commission which has not proposed legislation specifically targeting smart glasses to consider action.

Norway

The government said it planned to implement a temporary ban on the use of AI glasses in places where the public usually gathers and at public events.

United States

New York’s Unified Court System banned smart glasses starting July 20 in a rule that covers prescription and non-prescription eyewear containing microphones and other technology capable of recording video and audio.