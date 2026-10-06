US politician slams Sam Altman over 'accept some bad things happening' remark

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday lashed out at Sam Altman after the OpenAI CEO asked the word to accept some bad things happening for the benefits of artificial intelligence.

In the video shared by the former Democratic presidential candidate, Altman says during an interview, "We believe that the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefit of this technology.”

However, the US politician shared the clip, raising some questions of his own on social media.

“Mr. Altman: What “bad things” should we accept to advance AI? Losing tens of millions of jobs? A mass surveillance state? A mental health crisis for our kids? A global financial crisis? Mass extinction? Let’s not wait to find out. Pause advanced AI NOW!

Meanwhile, social media users also criticized Sam Altman with one writing on X, "Guess what Sam? Something bad could happen to you. How accepting will you be? God is waiting for you."

"We should accept some bad things happening” = “Just like every tech bro, I want all the money and success without any accountability,” said another.