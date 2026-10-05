Trump's Super Intelligence Force: What to know

President Donald Trump has created a federal "Super Intelligence Force" to lead America's push for AI dominance, yet he has not said what powers it will have.

Trump announced the task force on Sunday through his social media platform. He said it will coordinate the federal government's efforts so the US leads a technology he described as bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the internet. He also said it will protect and improve American lives but outlined no specific actions or oversight.

Who is leading the AI Task Force?

Four executives will head the initiative: Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson, Undersecretary of Defence for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and OPM director Scott Kupor.

Reportedly, Clayton is expected to become the new AI czar at the White House.

The task force will meet with consumers, public-interest groups, faith groups, critical infrastructure operators and AI firms, Trump stated.

In an interview in the Wall Street Journal that was published Saturday, Clayton said that he expects the oversight regime to evolve through discussion, as in other industries. He referred to risk models in the financial industry that were created in cooperation with the Federal Reserve and the SEC.

The task force will review current law and explore what steps Congress might take, he said.

Clayton's argument is that speed is itself a safeguard. "The risk of not being first is high," he told the Journal, adding that falling behind raises risks from adversaries, both known and unknown.

He defended the team's makeup, citing its "diverse skill sets" and shared commitment to American success in AI.

The announcement follows Trump's pledge last month to form an AI task force amid growing concern about the technology. Last week he met top tech CEOs at the White House, where he said he and six companies signed a "constitution" setting standards for policing their own technology.