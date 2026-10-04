6 climate tech startups win funding as AI draws investors

Money for climate startups hasn't vanished. It has moved toward whatever feeds AI data centres, and if your technology doesn't, you're probably waiting longer for a cheque.

That squeeze prompted the Opalene Climate Challenge, a one-time Washington initiative led by the nonprofit VertueLab. It picked six winners from nearly 40 applicants and unveiled them Thursday at the Seattle Climate Innovation Hub.

Deals are fewer overall, and hardware and materials companies feel it most. They need more capital, longer development cycles and slow manufacturing, testing and deployment. Software firms scale faster.

Challenge's Co-Director Allison Arnold says, "Money is what has been missing in our corner of the country." Washington lacks the risk capital found in Silicon Valley, Boston or New York.

Organisers planned to secure matching dollars from the state. They realised raising them would take too long, so they went to philanthropic donors alone.

The cash comes as recoverable grants from donor-advised funds. If an investment pays off, proceeds go back to the donor's fund or another designated nonprofit.

Three startups secured $100,000 each. Airbuild converts wastewater treatment plants into fertiliser factories through microalgae and also bagged the $5,000 Audience Choice Award.

Ocean manufactures affordable and low-carbon bamboo panels for roof and construction purposes. ZILA BioWorks produces bio-resins and bio-epoxies that can substitute those with high carbon content.

Three other startups secured $25,000 each. Azotera manufactures low-cost ammonia that can be used in energy storage and farms. Climate Solutions International provides software for the analysis of resilience, cost, and emissions by government officials on infrastructural projects. Emerald Battery Labs manufactures sodium-ion batteries that can replace lead-acid batteries.

Five of the six commercialise technology from the University of Washington or Washington State University. Many have passed through the Cascadia Clean Tech Accelerator, UW's CoMotion Labs Climate Tech Incubator or the E8 angel group.

Arnold says founders who tapped local resources did better, because most need more than cash.