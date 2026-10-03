China's new battery charges to 80% in nearly 3 minutes

A new battery cathode developed in China can charge to nearly 80% in three minutes, and the country has just added about 1.05 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent to a major Sichuan deposit.

The two announcements, made on the same day, cover both ends of the battery chain: the raw material and the technology that uses it.

According to the news released by Xinhua, the Jiada Lithium Mine's mineral reserve stands at 2.53 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is higher than the previous figure of 1.48 million tonnes.

As noted in the filing made by the company developing the mine, namely Dazhong Mining, the addition was registered by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The mineral reserves include 33.52 million tonnes of mineralisation containing 423,800 tonnes of lithium oxide in an average grade of 1.26%.

The scientists at the Shenyang National Laboratory of Materials Science, belonging to the Institute of Metal Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, published their results on the cathode in Nature Synthesis. The idea was to improve the kinetics of lithium-ion diffusion without compromising the stability of the material.

The battery retained 82.4% of its performance after 350 fast charge and discharge cycles, lasting six minutes each. In addition, a 5.74 Ah battery provided 278.6 Wh/kg at minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The cathode producers generally introduce traces of other metals, but only after experimenting through trial and error methods. In this case, the researchers selected these metals based on their physical properties.

Metals that have low ionic charge density do not create hindrances for the movement of lithium ions. Metals that bind strongly to oxygen help in building the crystal lattice. Thus, magnesium, calcium, titanium, and zirconium were selected at approximately 1% each.