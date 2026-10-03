Nearly 1 in 4 UK leaders may be bluffing about AI skills

Nearly one in four UK senior leaders (23%) may be overstating how much they know about artificial intelligence, according to new research from training firm Emergn. The finding sits uneasily beside another: 38% of leaders believe their careers could suffer unless they significantly strengthen their AI skills within a year.

While the survey doesn’t explicitly explain the reasons behind such overestimation by leaders, the hidden truth from the data clearly lies in fear and anxiety.

One in every five people (22%) admits feeling worried or anxious about how rapidly artificial intelligence technologies are changing their industry, while the same percentage feels intimidated by its implications for their jobs.

Emerging CEO Alex Adamopoulos says admitting a gap is hard "when you are supposed to be the person with the answers."

More than 40% of the surveyed consider AI skills more important than educational qualifications. This situation leaves little room for leaders to acknowledge their weaknesses, especially those who are concerned about their future opportunities.

Only 43% of the respondents believe that they have been significantly trained in AI during the last 12 months. However, there is a debate on who should be responsible for it. Senior leaders stand close to the top management position, which makes their role uncertain.

According to Emergn, training needs to be more people-focused and based on the issues employees face in their day-to-day activities, not purely technical training.

In addition, Emergn notes that AI is novel for everyone, and the leadership needs to be ready to openly learn and admit their shortcomings.

Adamopoulos claims that people also need to have a vision about their future in the changing work environment, which leaders cannot provide if they themselves are unsure and insecure.

The challenge for UK employers over the coming year will be creating an environment where leaders can openly admit that they "don't know yet". Those who succeed will probably find it easier to bridge the skills gap than the insecurity about it.