FBI data theft probe: What to know about ShinyHunters hacker detained in Jordan

According to recent reports, a suspected ShinyHunters hacker linked to the theft of FBI data has been detained in Jordan this week.

The sources said that Saif-al-Din Khadar was detained by Jordanian authorities. At present, Reuters could not determine the circumstances of his detention. Separately, two sources said that he is helping the FBI and global law enforcement track down the remaining cell members.

The FBI declined to confirm any specific arrest but said that the bureau continues to probe the recent cyber incident involving Shiny Hunters, and that it is collaborating with partner agencies to apprehend multiple suspects stating that authorities will exhaust all avenues to ensure every single perpetrator is held accountable.

The detention of Khader is the latest twist in the case of ShinyHunters; the case has drawn comparisons to the allegedly Chinese-nexus intrusion at the US Office of Personnel Management in 2015, which affected sensitive details of millions of Americans who had been credentialed for security clearances.