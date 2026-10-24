iPhone Duo screen cracks after just six hours, users report

Six hours. That's how long one iPhone Duo owner in Australia says his screen lasted before it cracked, after he'd opened the phone fewer than 20 times.

He says he felt something along the hinge beneath the display, then heard a crack. He found no marks on the screen's surface or the exterior hinge to suggest anything had been caught.

He isn't the only one. Another user says a similar crack appeared before he finished setup. Photos on Reddit, X and the MacRumors forums show comparable damage from the US, Australia and China, including what appear to be demo units in China.

The circumstances behind most of those images are unclear, and the accounts are unverified. One user suspects the tension springs that hold the phone in different positions.

Apple's phone support offered an express replacement. It also required a hold for the phone's full price and couldn't say when the new unit would arrive.

The owner went to an Apple Store instead. Staff there granted a full replacement on the spot.

What are the iPhone Duo repair costs without AppleCare+?

This is why quick replacement is crucial since the prices quoted by Apple are very high. With AppleCare+ not included, the repair and replacement of parts range from $49 to $1,499.

Secondly, there is the challenge of supply. It is said that Apple faced manufacturing issues and yields were very low. There was more demand than supply such that some people left stores with a new iPhone, whereas others have orders pending until 2027.

Is the iPhone Duo hinge an issue?

It is not yet clear. Those who have tested the phone with folding it several thousand times did not see any cracks.