China clears DeepSeek and MiniMax for global AI deployment

Major Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) developers DeepSeek and MiniMax have successfully completed registration procedures and secured approval for the global deployment and open-sourcing of their AI models.

According to social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, both companies cleared the necessary framework to maintain overseas commercialization efforts.

In a separate post on Friday, social media account Yuyuan Tantian, said overseas internet users had also urged other Chinese open-source large language models to follow suit.

As reported, the proposed export controls cover overseas deployment of AI models containing restricted technology and were Beijing's latest move to limit the transfer of tools it views as vital to national security amid geopolitical competition with Washington.

The clearances follow China's recent introduction of proposed export controls on October 16, covering 23 distinct AI technologies—including models, agents, and computing clusters—aimed at guarding national security amid rising international competition.

The Chinese commerce ministry said that most AI technologies would remain exportable, with simplified licensing for open-source technology exports and Chinese companies operating their own computing centres overseas.

While the new regulatory catalog establishes thresholds on parameters and computing volume, the Ministry of Commerce indicated that the vast majority of AI technologies will remain exportable under simplified licensing frameworks, particularly for open-source developments and firms operating overseas computing centers.