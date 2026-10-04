WhatsApp Channels are moving to your chats tab: What to expect

One day soon, you may open WhatsApp and find the Updates tab gone. The app is testing a move that drops your channels straight into the Chats list, which would leave that tab with nothing left to show.

WABetaInfo spotted the change in Android beta 2.26.39.1. WhatsApp is trying three layouts and hasn't said which one will reach everyone.

On Android, people who already follow channels get a prompt. One option moves channels into the chat list. The other archives them automatically.

Status updates already sit at the top of Chats for some users, so channels are the last thing keeping the Updates tab alive. Once they move, WhatsApp can swap that tab for a Contacts tab showing who's currently active. The iOS version is still under development.

Restricted Chat is being tested out by some select beta users for both Android and iOS. You activate it via the chat information menu, and four things are restricted for every user in that particular chat.

Firstly, media does not save automatically in the gallery. Second, you cannot export that chat. Third, all Meta AI features are turned off. Fourth, the chat itself does not show up on any linked device.

This fourth point is actually the most intriguing one. According to WABetaInfo, this makes sure that no AI apps that might have been linked to it are able to access those messages.

Channel Status is expanding to more channels. Admins can upload images and videos that disappear after 24 hours but cannot ask for access, as WhatsApp rolls out the Channel Status channel by channel.

You can even create a group from a poll. As soon as at least two participants vote on the same option, there will be a shortcut within the poll options allowing you to open a new group with all voters included.

WhatsApp Plus is testing the Focus schedule for chat lists, allowing subscribers to silence or archive chat lists when not during the selected time. WhatsApp on Android is also testing a navigation bar without text labels.