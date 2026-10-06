UK regulator probes Meta over child safety risks in Instagram's 'Instants' feature

UK's media regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into Meta Platforms as it breached UK online safety laws by failing to properly assess risks posed by its Instagram "Instants" feature before launching it in May.

Ofcom said its formal investigation would establish if Meta carried out a “suitable and sufficient” assessment into the risk of illegal content in the feature or any possible risks posed to children prior to launching the ephemeral photo-sharing feature.

Here's how Instagram 'Instant' feature possess security risks:

Instants allows users to share rapid, self-disappearing snapshots, a format that regulators argue requires strict preemptive evaluation to ensure minor safety is embedded into product design rather than added as an afterthought.

The feature allows users to take a photo that is instantly sent out, with an 'undo' button available, but many users were unaware of the immediate sharing and accidentally posted pictures they only intended to test.

Instants are ephemeral, appearing alongside direct messages and can only be opened once, with Instagram stressing that they cannot be screenshotted or screen recorded.

Users can find Instants in their Instagram inbox and may receive notifications when friends share one, with a companion app also released to facilitate its use.

Despite disappearing for followers after being viewed, Instants are saved in a private archive from which they can be posted as a 'recap', and the feature has been noted for borrowing functionality from rival app Snapchat.

Ofcom’s director George Lusty emphasized that the UK’s online safety laws explicitly demand that significant platform updates undergo rigorous risk assessments before hitting the market.

"Our online safety laws are clear – significant changes to platforms must be risk assessed before they're ⁠launched," said Lusty.

He said safety by design had to be built in and not bolted on. "Today’s investigation shows ⁠we'll take action where we have concerns that providers are failing to comply," ⁠he added.

While Meta maintains that its features include built-in safety controls and that it is fully cooperating with authorities, the probe represents a critical test case for the enforcement powers of the Online Safety Act.

It signals that regulators are prepared to rigorously scrutinize new rollouts from major platforms, adding another layer to the mounting legal friction between the tech giant and UK watchdogs.