Surface Ultra likely to launch at Microsoft October event: What to expect
Surface Laptop Ultra, RTX Spark and local AI headline Windows' next chapter, with a surprise tease
One petaflop of AI performance. 128GB of unified memory. That's what Microsoft and NVIDIA say RTX Spark can bring to a Windows PC, and you may see it in action at the Microsoft October 7 event. It starts at 10am PT (1pm ET) in San Francisco.
Satya Nadella, Windows and Devices chief Pavan Davuluri and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang are all confirmed. Microsoft has already shown some of its hand. It hasn't shown all of it.
Windows Surface Laptop Ultra
The Surface Laptop Ultra, which has NVIDIA's RTX Spark chip inside it, should be the star product of the event. It was leaked by Microsoft beforehand; hence, the stage is set for the announcement. And NVIDIA has mentioned before that RTX Spark laptops will launch this month, which implies that it will not be just one model.
Microsoft has spoken about the work done for Windows behind these hardware improvements. They involve profiling and improvement of workload scheduling, improved unified memory management, and tuning of Prism, an x86 emulator by Microsoft.
According to Microsoft, the future of Windows would be the local AI age. The claim is that RTX Spark would provide the power to run high-end AI models and agentic workloads locally without needing the cloud.
Moreover, "new experiences to unlock more possibilities for developers and builders" have been mentioned by Microsoft as well. So far, nothing is known about them. And there's also the mention of "something new coming from Windows".
Microsoft Windows K2
Microsoft could also touch on its internal K2 plan, which reportedly aims to fix Windows 11 for good. That's the quieter possibility, but a meaningful one if you're tired of the OS's rough edges.
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