Denmark moves to ban AI deepfakes shared without consent

Denmark is set to introduce a bill aimed at banning the digital copying and sharing of lifelike representations of a person including his voice and overall appearance.

The bill proposed by the country’s cultural minister is a part of an effort to crack down on the proliferation of AI-generated deepfakes to ensure the privacy of all individuals. The step will prevent digital imitations of people’s appearance and voices, known as deepfakes, from being shared without their consent.

Culture Minister Zenia Stampe said in ⁠a statement that AI-generated deepfake videos ​and images could lead to misinformation ​and create doubt about what is real or fake.

"One of the main goals of the bill is to ​get the tech giants to take ​down manipulated content quickly so that it causes as ‌little ⁠harm as possible," she added.

The minister also shared her personal experience of having her profile photo turned into a deepfake video showing her speaking, describing it as intrusive even when labeled as satire.

The bill does not target specific segments but is meant to protect both wider public and artists while including an exception of parodies, satire, caricatures and other work that censures people in power and society.

The proposed legislation aims to compel social media companies and online platforms to immediately remove illegal deepfakes.

While satire will remain legal under the new laws, Stampe acknowledged the difficulty of distinguishing genuine satire from unlawful manipulation.

Therefore, courts will ultimately determine whether specific content qualifies as satire or if the label is being used to excuse illegal material, respecting Denmark's strong tradition of satire.

The proposal is still subject to parliamentary approval. Stampe said she hopes the bill will enter into force around the turn of the year.