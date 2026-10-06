Richard Morecroft dies at 70 after presenting ABC News for nearly 20 years
Richard Morecroft died at a time of his choosing on the south coast of New South Wales after being diagnosed with cancer
Veteran Australian broadcaster Richard Morecroft, who presented ABC’s 7pm news bulletin for nearly two decades, has died at the age of 70.
A spokesperson said Morecroft died at a time of his choosing on the south coast of New South Wales after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
“He was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and was grateful to go peacefully, with his partner of 36 years, Alison Mackay, beside him,” the statement said.
“We are devastated to lose such a warm, generous and caring human and hope that all those who knew him, if only through their TV screens, will remember him fondly.”
Morecroft presented ABC’s flagship evening news bulletin until 2002 and became one of the broadcaster’s most recognisable newsreaders.
ABC journalist Michael Rowland paid tribute to his former colleague, writing on social media: “Richard was a superb newsreader and a lovely man.”
Leigh Sales described Morecroft as “a kind, warm and generous colleague, as well as being a consummate professional.”
Born in England in 1956, Morecroft moved to Adelaide with his family when he was 10.
After graduating from the University of Adelaide, he joined the ABC as an announcer and later presented nightly television news bulletins in Adelaide, Canberra and Sydney.
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