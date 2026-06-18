Will aging end by 2032? Futurist Ray Kurzweil’s bold prediction explained

American computer scientist and futurist, Ray Kurzweil, in a recent interview has dropped a bombshell prediction about aging, the widely discussed topic of the 21st century along with artificial intelligence.

According to Kurzweil, humanity will reach “longevity escape velocity (LEV)” by 2032, meaning it is the point when humans would stop aging and outgrow longevity based on the LEV framework.

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Currently, the scientific progress is incremental and linear. For every year you age, you significantly buy back a few months, let’s say five months, of life expectancy, but you are still losing net time.

But the longevity escape velocity acts as an inflection point, coming after 6 years, when you live a full year, you will get back a full year or more, altering the “mathematics of mortality changes.” It means, as the rate of medical breakthrough becomes exponential, the science adds more than 12 months of life expectancy for every one year that passes.

Kurzweil predicts the threshold hits by 2032 and beyond that point, you do not simply stop dying of aging, you actively get younger every year.

Will aging end by 2032? Futurist Ray Kurzweil’s bold prediction explained

Humans will move beyond slowing aging to reversing it by addressing cellular damage at the molecular level.

Key factors behind reaching longevity escape threshold

According to Kurzweil, the rapid evolution in artificial intelligence and its immense role in drug discovery will slow down or ultimately annihilate aging.

It will mark the transition from wet-lab biology which is slow, physical, expensive, to in-silico biology, fast, digital, and scalable.

“There is a lot of research. For every problem, the computers will generate millions of possibilities and test them all. And then you can do human trials but using ‘simulated humans.’ That will be happening by 2030,” Kurzweil said.

“So by 2032 we will be able to go through all possibilities, so get back at least a year. As you go past 2032, you will get back more than a year and won’t dying of aging at that point,”

By simulating human biology using AI, researchers can bypass the years of trial and error previously required for drug discovery.

Testing billions of molecular interactions against specific aging biomarkers makes a process that once took decades into one that can be managed in months or weeks.

Is this already happening?

It is no mistake to say that we have entered an era where aging can be controlled.

A Boston-based biotech firm co-founded by Harvard’s David Sinclair, Life Biosciences is set to lead the first human trials for partial cellular reprogramming in 2026.

The trial strategy will focus on the eye, targeting retinal nerve damage caused by NAION and glaucoma. The mechanism will revolve around delivering three of the four “Yamanaka factors” without c-Myc into the eye through a viral vector.

Sinclair has already demonstrated the ability to reverse aging in mammals, restoring sight in mice with optic nerve damage and reversing Alzheimer's symptoms in lab models.

NewLimit, founded by Brian Armstrong, came up with a new anti-aging breakthrough by developing a drug that can reverse the aging in human cells.

The founder announced that “NewLimit now has a prototype drug that reverses the age of some human cells, restoring function they had when they were younger.”