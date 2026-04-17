EU in high stakes talks with Anthropic to address cybersecurity concerns: Here’s what to expect
Anthropic has been fully committed to respecting the European Union’s general purpose artificial intelligence code of practice regarding its various models
Anthropic is currently in talks with the European Commission regarding various models, such as its cybersecurity tools which are not yet available in the EU. This is in line with remarks made by the Commission on Friday.
According to recent reports, Anthropic has been fully committed to respecting the European Union’s general purpose artificial intelligence code of practice, spokesman Thomas Regniet told reporters in Brussels.
Previously, Anthropic announced the development of Claude Mythos, a frontier model with such advanced cybersecurity capabilities that the company has deemed it a public safety risk.
Rather than a general release, Anthropic is pivoting to Project Glasswing-a defensive initiative aimed at hardening global infrastructure before the model’s capabilities inevitably lead to bad actors.
Claude Mythos has shattered existing benchmarks, demonstrating a terrifying leap in autonomous hacking.
The model’s performance in cybersecurity is described as far surpassing all existing AI models, marking a major technical milestone for the industry.
This information surfaced after unpublished drafts and assets were exposed due to a configuration error in Anthropic’s content management system.
Because of its advanced capabilities and high operational costs, Anthropic reportedly plans to offer the model initially to a select group of early customers specifically on cybersecurity defense.
These concerns align with the new framework, which creates a primary obligation to access and mitigate risks, regardless of whether they are currently being offered in Europe.
This strategy ensures that companies proactively manage potential threats before deployment. Ultimately, the recent discussion demonstrates that the EU is committed to regulating AI technologies through its Code of Practice, requiring firms to evaluate system risks thoroughly before entering European markets.
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