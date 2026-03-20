Bill Gates Sun-dimming claims: What you need to know

The concept of "dimming the sun" exists as a science fiction concept which sounds impossible to achieve. However, recent online claims which connect Bill Gates to this supposed plan have become more popular.

Several videos are going viral on social media, in which the light of the sun is seen blocked by layers of clouds, claiming that it is an experiment done by Gates to cool down the Earth's temperature by dimming the sunlight; people want to know the truth behind these claims.

What is solar geoengineering?

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Solar geoengineering involves using sunlight reflection methods to decrease planetary temperatures through space-bound light deflection. Scientists study stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) techniques which simulate volcanic eruption patterns that have historically produced cooling effects on global temperatures.

Gates has supported research exploring whether this could help limit climate change, including studies connected to Harvard University’s SCoPEx experiment, but the work remains in simulations and modelling, not real-world implementation.

Is anyone actually changing Sun?

To date, no nation or business entity is changing the amount of sunlight that strikes Earth. All experiments remain either small-scale or theoretical. Researchers emphasise the difference between funding research and executing full-scale geoengineering projects.

Experts believe that solar geoengineering methods which scientists developed for their research will lead to dangerous outcomes. The changes which scientists made to sunlight will create disruptions in rainfall patterns and cause droughts in specific areas and impact atmospheric chemical composition and the ozone layer.

The process does not eliminate greenhouse gases, which results in ongoing carbon dioxide build-up. Scientists warn of “termination shock", which occurs when people stop their climate interventions because it will result in quick temperature increases.