Andrew puts the very thing William has been working towards ‘on the line’: ‘Hes not in a good place’

Prince William is having a harder time in the last couple of months, and his biggest stressor is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the disgraced royal also known as his uncle.

Whats pertinent to mention about the heir’s turmoil over the overwhelming insights coming out against the ex-Duke, is that he was known for having had a close connection to Epstein, a man convicted of child sex offenses in the early 2000s.

However that was not all because he is also being accused of misconduct while in public office, due to his brief time as Trade Envoy to the UK, a role in which he allegedly shared government documents with the financier.

With all that in the forefront, that too when Prince William is as close as he’ll ever be to the British throne, a well placed source has just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, “William is not in a good place. He’s deeply worried about the cumulative effect of the Epstein fallout, the questions about information being shared by email, and the constant drip of scandal.”

At this point in time, with the way things have been progressing he’s siad to be genuinely fearful that the drama “could topple the institution if it isn’t handled decisively.”

Plus with it being his own future, he sees it being ‘on the line’ which the source noted before adding, “it’s his monarchy one day, and he feels like he’s watching it being chipped away. He worries about long-term damage, public trust and the monarchy’s stability. He takes it personally, because he knows this will be his crown one day and he wants it intact.”

His wife Kate Middleton also carries similar sentiments for she feels “speed and clarity are essential right now.” Also that “there isn’t time for slow, traditional channels when the monarchy is under this level of scrutiny.”

Before her input its said William’s ‘instinct’ was to keep a lower profile until things settled because “he didn’t want to appear tone-deaf amid the headlines.” But its said Kate told him that “retreat would look worse.”

“If you disappear, people speculate,” she’s rumored to have told her husband. Alongside the reminder that “if you stand tall, you project stability.”

All in all “Kate believes strength is the only response. No good monarch has ever thrived by appearing weak. She can also be rather ruthless when the occasion calls for it. Their increasing independence from Buckingham Palace signals something larger. It’s preparation for what’s to come.’