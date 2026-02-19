'Pulp Fiction' actor Peter Greene died in accidental gunshot, officials confirm

Actor Peter Greene died after accidentally shooting himself in the left armpit, according to findings.

The 60-year-old actor, who died on December 12, suffered a gunshot wound to the left axilla that injured a major artery and caused severe bleeding, New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The death was ruled accidental, reports Deadline.

Police discovered Greene’s body during a wellness check after a neighbour raised concerns with his landlord. Authorities were then called to the property.

Greene built a long Hollywood career, often portraying villains. He was widely recognised for roles in films including Pulp Fiction, The Mask and Training Day.

In Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, he played corrupt police officer Zed opposite Bruce Willis. In The Mask, he appeared as villain Dorian Tyrell alongside Jim Carrey.

Following his death in December, film critic Richard Roeper paid tribute to him on X, writing that Greene had the ability to leave a lasting impression even in brief appearances, describing him as an ‘electric’ talent.

Greene had previously spoken about struggles with addiction, though the outlet reported he had been sober for several years before his death.

Greene is survived by his brother and sister, and his son, Ryder.