'Arrogant' Andrew Mountbatten Windsor gets harsh reality check after arrest

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces 'worst nightmare' amid arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest is the palace’s “worst nightmare,” as well as his own, per a royal expert.

The former Duke of York was arrested Thursday morning from his Sandrigham residence in Norfolk. Thames Valley Police confirmed that he’s been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. They also revealed that they’re searching multiple properties linked to Andrew.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond is weighing on the arrest, which will bring more bad PR to the Royal Family.

Jennie told Sky News, "You would think he now is finding himself face to face with the reality of the fact that he is no longer in the privileged position he was in before."

"Yes, he is arrogant. He always has been very stuck up on his status, very self-assured, pompous to many of the people around him and, some would say, rather rude on occasions," she continued.

"He has been used to a life in which everyone gives him what he wants. Now he is being ordered, one assumes, to do whatever the police are saying he must do," Jennie added.

"Jennie went on to note that this is something Andrew “would never have experienced in his life” and must be his own "worst nightmare as well."

Andrew’s arrest comes after emails released by the US Department of Justice revealed that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while working as trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.